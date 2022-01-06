Mike Lewis talks to the Hippie Catholic

Back in August, I sat down for an interview with Kassidy Beane of the Hippie Catholic website. It finally went up on YouTube in December, and I’m sharing it here so that readers of this site can watch and listen to our conversation about Where Peter Is, polarization and dissent in the Church, and my own faith journey.

This interview came on the heels of the Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill scandal in the USCCB, but the discussion was directly related to two much-read and discussed pieces I wrote in 2021:

Obviously, today’s anniversary of the January 6 insurrection and the aftermath only shows the depth of the polarization in our Church and society that we discussed in the interview. Tomorrow, I’ll share a more recent interview I did with another young adult Catholic.

Image: Adobe Stock. By Aleksey.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.