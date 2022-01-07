Mike and James discuss the faith

For the second day in a row, I’m sharing an interview I did with a young Catholic YouTuber. Recently I spoke with James Doeffinger, Jr, for a conversation about Where Peter Is, the questions that I have wrestled with throughout my own faith journey, including during Francis’s papacy. James is a convert to the Catholic faith, entering the Church in 2018. I’ve gotten to know him via social media over the last several years. I encourage you to check out his channel and subscribe. (He recently interviewed Pedro Gabriel as well.)

From the episode description:

In this episode (episode 15) in James’ interview series, I interview founding editor of Where Peter is Mike Lewis. In this episode I ask Mike questions such as (1) What’s your faith journey we’re you always Catholic? Are you a convert or revert? (2) Tell us about the story of Where Peter is. Why did you start Where Peter is? What motivated you? When did you start it? (3) Why defend Pope Francis? Why bother? He is clearly a liberal critics say, why defend him? (4) What do you hope to accomplish with Where Peter is 2022 and beyond? And much, much more! Tune in!

Image: Adobe Stock. By Mirek Hejnicki.

