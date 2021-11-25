Pedro Gabriel and the Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia

Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers in the United States!

You might have noticed that Pedro Gabriel hasn’t been writing as much for Where Peter Is lately, and one of the reasons is that he’s been hard at work on two books. Back in August, we announced his first fantasy novel in English, Ironcraft (Chronicles of Dumah.

He is currently working with his publisher on his next book, entitled The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia, a topic more closely related to his work with WPI.

In this book, which should be released early next year, Pedro presents a clear exegesis of Amoris Laetitia and explains how it is to be understood as a Magisterial document, according to the pope’s “manifest mind and will” (Lumen Gentium 25). He also explains why Amoris Laetitia, despite the protestations of its many critics, is a development in sacramental discipline, but is in continuity with Catholic Tradition and doctrine.

In the video below, Pedro joins James Doeffinger Jr. to discuss Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis, his book, and a host of other topics. Enjoy!

Image: Vatican News

