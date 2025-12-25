Merry Christmas From All Of Us At WPI!

The WPI team wishes you a merry Christmas!
We hope that you and your families are able to celebrate Christ’s birth with joy that is undimmed by any challenges you are facing; peace that surpasses understanding; love that breaks down walls and builds bridges; and hope that is secure in the promises that were fulfilled by Jesus’s birth, life, death and resurrection.
“O Holy Night, so long awaited, which has united God and man forever! You rekindle our hope. You fill us with ecstatic wonder. You assure us of the triumph of love over hatred, of life over death.” – Pope Saint John Paul II
Image: WPI, December 2025
