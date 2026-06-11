Magnifica Humanitas: Digital Power and Upholding Human Dignity

The wise guys are back for Part 3 of their deep dive into Magnifica Humanitas, and this time Scott Lieb and Michel Therrien unpack Pope Leo’s analysis of “digital power” and what it means to be truly human in the age of AI. (Click for Part 1 and Part 2.)

They explain why technology can imitate human abilities but can never replace the spiritual dignity, freedom, and soul of the human person, and they walk through the encyclical’s critique of the technocratic mindset, transhumanism, and posthumanism, showing how a distorted view of the human person lies at the root of our current cultural and technological crises. Drawing on Catholic social teaching and classic thinkers, they argue that AI is a powerful tool that must be subordinated to a rich, Christ‑centered understanding of the human person if it is to serve authentic human flourishing.

Along the way, they explore the dangers of treating AI outputs as “objective,” the risks of simulated relationships with chatbots, and the tendency to outsource creativity, judgment, and responsibility to machines rather than cultivating those capacities in ourselves. At the same time, they highlight Pope Leo’s hopeful conviction that, with faith, wisdom, and strong moral foundations, the Church can help steer digital culture toward solidarity, justice, and a renewed appreciation of human dignity, even amid rapid technological change. Part 4 of their series—tackling the next chapter of the encyclical—drops next week.

If you are enjoying this series, hop over to the YouTube page for this video and let Scott and Michel know in the comments if you’d be interested in a short online course on Magnifica Humanitas taught by Dr. Michel Therrien, where he can go even deeper into these themes than the podcast allows.

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