Wise Guys dig into Magnifica Humanitas

This is something I think our readers will enjoy.

Dr. Michel Therrien, who has contributed to Where Peter Is in the past, has launched a new four-part video series on Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, with his longtime friend Scott Lieb on The Wise Guys podcast. The series explores one of the most urgent questions facing the Church and the world today: how artificial intelligence can be understood, judged, and directed in light of Catholic faith and the dignity of the human person.

The first video is an engaging and lively conversation between a theologian and an ordinary faithful Catholic. Dr. Therrien brings his experience in Catholic moral theology, while Scott — a self-described “Joe Catholic” — anchors the conversation with his trademark down-to-earth, no-nonsense honesty. Together, they walk chapter by chapter through the Holy Father’s insights, asking the practical questions we all face in a tech-driven world. Viewers can expect an authentic, unscripted conversation between two lifelong friends, Scott’s practical questions that cut straight to the point, Dr. Therrien’s clear guidance on Catholic Social Teaching, and a thoughtful look at how to ensure AI always serves human dignity.

This is the first episode. We will post the second episode tomorrow, Thursday, June 4. The final two installments will be posted on the following two Thursdays.

Dr. Michel Therrien is the President and CEO of Preambula Group. He holds a Doctorate in Fundamental Moral Theology (STD) from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. He is the author of The Catholic Faith Explained (Sophia Institute Press, 2020) and Wounded Witness: Reclaiming the Church’s Unity in a Time of Crisis (Three Keys Publishing, 2024).

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