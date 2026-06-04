Magnifica Humanitas: The Church Sees What the World Doesn’t

In part two (click here for part 1) of the Wise Guys’ series on Magnifica Humanitas, Scott Lieb and Dr. Michael Therrien continue breaking down Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical letter.

This episode will help you grow in understanding of the purpose and breadth of the Church’s social teaching, and how to approach the use of AI and technology without compromising your Catholic faith. They discuss the true meaning of social justice and break down the underlying principles required to uphold the common good. They also go through some practical examples of how to make a positive difference in your own families and communities and live these principles in your daily life.

You don’t want to miss out on the depth of the Church’s teachings in this episode!

Image: Stature of Pope Leo 13th at Basilica Saint John Lateran. Adobe Stock. By Ruddi

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