Magnifica Humanitas: The Church Sees What the World Doesn’t

In part two (click here for part 1) of the Wise Guys’ series on Magnifica Humanitas, Scott Lieb and Dr. Michael Therrien continue breaking down Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical letter.
This episode will help you grow in understanding of the purpose and breadth of the Church’s social teaching, and how to approach the use of AI and technology without compromising your Catholic faith. They discuss the true meaning of social justice and break down the underlying principles required to uphold the common good. They also go through some practical examples of how to make a positive difference in your own families and communities and live these principles in your daily life.
You don’t want to miss out on the depth of the Church’s teachings in this episode!
Image: Stature of Pope Leo 13th at Basilica Saint John Lateran. Adobe Stock. By Ruddi
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Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. In addition to his work for the site, his writing has appeared in America Magazine, National Catholic Reporter, US Catholic, The Irish Catholic, Catholic Outlook, The Synodal Times, and other Catholic publications. He has been quoted in The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The New York Post, and other mainstream outlets on Catholic affairs. He previously co-hosted the Field Hospital podcast with Jeannie Gaffigan and The Debrief podcast. Before founding Where Peter Is, he worked in communications at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Climate Covenant. He is married with four children.
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