Lourdes bishop decides to take down Rupnik art (eventually)

Earlier today, Bishop Jean-Marc Micas of the Diocese of Tarbes et Lourdes issued a statement announcing that after months of consultation he has reached the decision to take down the mosaics designed by former Jesuit and alleged abuser Fr. Marko Rupnik that appear at the entrance of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Lourdes. Since revelations about allegations against Rupnik for perpetrating sexual abuse — against as many as two dozen women — became public in late 2022, Catholics have debated what to do regarding his artwork, which is displayed in many prominent churches and shrines around the world.

Many observers looked to Lourdes to make the “first move,” and today they did, although Bishop Micas did not set a timetable for the removal of the art, and indicated that his arrival at the decision was the beginning of a process. As a “first step,” he announced “that these mosaics will no longer be showcased as they have been up to now by the lighting effects during the Marian procession that brings pilgrims together every evening.”

The bishop added that his intention is to “work with people of good will who are willing to help us to identify the next steps.”

In an exclusive interview with La Croix, Bishop Micas explained that the mosaics do not need to be destroyed, saying, “The mosaics are not glued to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. At the time of their installation, the architect of the French historical buildings required that they be removable. Therefore, we can take them down and, if desired, display them elsewhere. Destruction is not the only option.”

Ultimately, according to the bishop, he was persuaded by the costs of leaving the work up. He was concerned that the mosaics were traumatizing to victims/survivors of sexual abuse. He said that keeping the mosaics up could suggest “that the church risked prioritizing an object over people once again. Artistic or economic considerations could overshadow the church’s proclaimed care for victims of abuse by clergy. Crucially, for victims, Marko Rupnik’s mosaics are a barrier to coming to Lourdes.”

Bishop Micas told La Croix that the decision was ultimately his to make, and that there is very strong opposition to taking it down. But he insists that the mosaics will come down, saying, “The time for discernment is over.”

As for the path forward, Micas believes, “Now is the time to seek consensus to avoid tearing the church apart. I was somewhat presumptuous or naive to think I could reach the end of this path in a few months, not realizing the violence and passions involved.”

He also added a final statement, addressed to victims of sexual abuse: “I want to conclude by telling victims that their lives and personhood are infinitely more valuable than the most beautiful work of art, and I will continue to work to build consensus around this certainty.”

When I was in Lourdes earlier this year, whenever I noticed the large mosaics (they are unavoidable) I thought about whether they would ultimately be torn down. I spoke with several of the French participants in the conference I was attending and they very much liked the work, but I perceived a general sense that the mosaics ultimately would need to come down out of respect for the victims of sexual abuse. I think Bishop Micas came to his decision for similar reasons.

I also got the impression that other churches and shrines were looking to Lourdes to make the “first move” regarding the fate of Rupnik’s art. It seems they have now made the first move, and we soon might see other dioceses and religious institutions make decisions in the near future.

Here is an unofficial English translation of the bishop’s statement:

Bishop Jean-Marc MICAS

BISHOP OF TARBES AND LOURDES

Tarbes, July 2, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Mosaics by Marko Rupnik Lourdes

Following the revelation of the numerous assaults in which Marko Rupnik has been implicated, the question has arisen as to the future of the mosaics he created for the Sanctuary of Lourdes and which are affixed to the entrance of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. Many victims of sexual violence and abuse at the hands of clerics have expressed their suffering and the new sense of violence that this exhibition represents to them.

Between May and October 2023, together with the Rector of the Shrine, we set up a commission to discern how to respond to this difficult issue. The members of this commission included victims (French and foreign), as well as experts in sacred art, lawyers, people involved in the prevention and fight against abuse, and Lourdes chaplains. The commission has been working since November 2023. At the same time, I’ve been able to listen to and study the viewpoints of a great many people who were willing to send me their thoughts: cardinals and bishops, artists, jurists, victims, pilgrims and so on.

Today, I realize that opinions are very divided and often polarized. Should the mosaics be left where they are? Should they be destroyed? Should they be removed or displayed elsewhere? There is no consensus on any proposal. Positions are heated and passionate.

As far as I’m concerned, my personal opinion is now clear: this situation has nothing to do with other works whose creators and victims have been dead, sometimes for centuries. Here, the victims are alive, and so is the perpetrator. Furthermore, over the months I’ve come to understand that it’s not my responsibility to reason in terms of the status of a work of art, in terms of its morality, which should be distinguished from that of its creator. My role is to ensure that the Sanctuary welcomes everyone, and especially those who suffer, including victims of sexual abuse and assault, both children and adults. At Lourdes, the suffering and wounded in need of consolation and reparation must always remain our first priority. This is the very grace of this shrine, and nothing should prevent them from responding to Our Lady’s message to come here on pilgrimage. Because this has become impossible for many, my personal opinion is that it would be preferable to remove the mosaics.

This approach is not widely accepted. It even meets with serious opposition among many: this issue arouses passions. Today, my conviction, which has become my decision, if not sufficiently understood, might add even more division and conflict.

I will therefore continue to work more closely with the victims, to discern what needs to be done, here in Lourdes, to honor the absolute need for consolation and reparation.

As of now, and in concrete terms, I have decided that these mosaics will no longer be showcased as they have been up to now by the lighting effects during the Marian procession that brings pilgrims together every evening. This is a first step. We’ll work with people of good will who are willing to help us to identify the next steps.

As “Guardian of the Grotto,” it’s up to me to go beyond the specific question of what’s to become of these mosaics, to make concrete progress, again and again, in welcoming victims and all the wounded, fragile and poor people of Lourdes. This will be my work over the coming months, together with all those who agree to continue helping me.

I entrust this situation to God’s mercy and to the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Bernadette.

Bishop of the Diocese of Tarbes et Lourdes

Mgr Jean-Marc Micas

Image: Lourdes, France, 24 June 2019: Mosaic of the studio of Marko Rupnik on the wall in front of the entrance to the Rosary Basilica in Lourdes. rparys – stock.adobe.com (editorial use)

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!