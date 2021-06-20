Live tonight on The Critical Catholic: The Death of JPI (Part 2)

Last week on the Critical Catholic, we looked at how the conspiracy theories regarding the death of Pope John Paul I fit into a particular “liberal” narrative regarding the Church and the encyclical Humanae Vitae. This week, we continue by delving into a very different world of Freemasonic intrigue, massive financial corruption, and assassination. Starts at 8 p.m. EST.

DW Lafferty

D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.

