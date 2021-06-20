Live tonight on The Critical Catholic: The Death of JPI (Part 2)

Last week on the Critical Catholic, we looked at how the conspiracy theories regarding the death of Pope John Paul I fit into a particular “liberal” narrative regarding the Church and the encyclical Humanae Vitae. This week, we continue by delving into a very different world of Freemasonic intrigue, massive financial corruption, and assassination. Starts at 8 p.m. EST.

