Life as Christ: an Online Course on Catholic Social Teaching

Last month, I was invited to St. Francis de Sales parish in Beckley, WV, to lead a day-long retreat about Catholic Social Teaching. The parish livestreamed my talks for the parishioners, and I was able to edit the video recording and adapt it into an online course!

There is no cost to access this course, you only need to create a free account with SmartCatholics (the host site).

Join the Course!

This course is divided into six sections:

Introduction – What is Catholic Social Teaching?

The Kerygma – The proclamation of God’s identity and love of each person

Dignity of the Human Person – The infinite dignity of each and every person challenges every political ideology

The Common Good – Society has a responsibility to each and every person

Subsidiarity – Everyone needs the opportunity to be responsible for healing their own community

Solidarity – Creating structures of justice for all our brothers and sisters

Course Goals

To help you trust in God’s goodness and love for you personally.

To propose and explain the Church’s social teaching.

To invite you into vulnerable prayer with God where you are open to him moving your heart and convicting your conscience.

How to Get the Most Out of “Life As Christ”

Listen. Watch the videos with a desire to learn from the wisdom of Scripture and the Church.

Be okay with discomfort. If some of the content makes you uncomfortable, or if you are struggling with something the Lord is putting on your heart in prayer, try to be okay with that. The Lord is so patient with us, he is not scandalized or threatened by our discomfort, our wrestling.

Pray. Take the time to pray with the Scriptures and teachings that are being proposed. Bring your concerns and questions to the Lord. Let him transform your mind and heart.

Join the Course!

If you want me to lead a retreat for your own parish, campus, or young adult group, please contact me here. Leading retreats is one of my greatest joys and privileges in ministry.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!