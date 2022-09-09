And now for something completely different…

I’ve been sitting on this one.
It’s Friday night and my family has just wrapped up the first full week of school for our kids. It’s been a challenge, transitioning from 10 years of homeschooling and enrolling all four of them into Catholic school for the first time. As a result, I’ve been getting behind on my writing and editing queue, so this evening I am posting the video of my recent visit to “The Meaning of Catholic,” a YouTube program hosted by Timothy Flanders, the editor of the traditionalist website One Peter Five.
I have to admit I was very nervous about this after he invited me. I have to say Tim was a very gracious host and we had a very charitable discussion about our conflicting understandings of the Church and the papacy. Enjoy!
Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. He and Jeannie Gaffigan co-host Field Hospital, a U.S. Catholic podcast.
