Invalid Sacraments: Can you be damned on a technicality?

In light of the recent news from Detroit about a Catholic priest who discovered his baptism as an infant was invalid, Adam Rasmussen and DW Lafferty join me to discuss the Church’s approach to sacramental validity, scrupulosity, and confidence in God’s mercy.

How should a Catholic balance legitimate concerns about valid sacramental form with trust in God’s goodness and mercy? How do the same principles apply to other matters of faith and grace?

When are we being too lax in our approach and when are we being too rigorous?