Interview with Austen Ivereigh on Fratelli Tutti and civil unions

NEW PODCAST!

David Lafferty and I had the privilege of interviewing papal biographer Austen Ivereigh yesterday. The first part of our conversation focused on Fratelli Tutti and Pope Francis’s recent comments about same-sex civil unions.

This is our second podcast with Austen, who is a prominent Catholic writer, journalist, and commentator on religious and political affairs. He is the author of the 2014 biography of Pope Francis, The Great Reformer: Francis and the Making of a Radical Pope. He is also the author of last year’s Wounded Shepherd: Pope Francis’s Struggle to Convert the Catholic Church, both published by Henry Holt.

His latest project, a book called Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future will be released on December 1. It is published by Simon & Schuster.

Let us Dream is the result of exchanges between Austen and Pope Francis during the coronavirus lockdown. According to the editorial description:

In the COVID crisis, the beloved shepherd of over one billion Catholics saw the cruelty and inequity of our society exposed more vividly than ever before. He also saw, in the resilience, generosity, and creativity of so many people, the means to rescue our society, our economy, and our planet. In direct, powerful prose, Pope Francis urges us not to let the pain be in vain.

Stay tuned for part 2 in the coming days!

Featured image: Pope Francis greets Austen Ivereigh and Rodrigo Guerra.