Hope and Resilience: A Missionary’s Story from South Sudan

Note: This article was first featured by Indian Catholic Matters on July 15, 2025.

Sudan and South Sudan have both suffered enormously due to brutal conflicts that have left deep scars on their people and societies.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, has faced a civil war since 2013, causing around 400,000 deaths and forcing more than 4 million people from their homes. Despite a fragile 2018 peace deal, violence and political instability persist as the nation struggles to rebuild.

Meanwhile, since April 2023, Sudan’s war between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces has killed over 40,000 people and displaced nearly 13 million, creating the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Amid this turmoil, Catholic missionaries continue to serve on the frontlines in both Sudan and South Sudan. As of December 2021, there were six Catholic missionaries in Sudan, alongside 117 religious sisters, and 125 priests, supported by a network of 47 parishes, 363 pastoral centers, and 385 catechists. In contrast, South Sudan – with a predominantly Catholic population of over seven million – hosts a more substantial missionary presence, including six missionary congregations, 253 religious sisters, and 300 priests.

To gain insight into the life of a missionary in South Sudan, I recently interviewed Sister Dolores Alphonso, an Indian missionary from Corlim, Goa-India. She belongs to the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian Sisters of St. Don Bosco-FMA), originally from the Mumbai province in India.

Sister Dolores has served in South Sudan intermittently since 2002 (with some years in Ethiopia), focusing mainly on education through Salesian primary schools. Currently, she works with ‘Solidarity with South Sudan,’ an interreligious initiative supporting the Bishops’ Conference in South Sudan.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired you to become a missionary, and why did you choose South Sudan as your mission field?

My decision to become a missionary came from a deep desire to serve others and live out my faith in a concrete way. Growing up, I was inspired by stories of selfless service and felt drawn to helping those suffering from poverty, conflict, or injustice. A significant moment was when I was about ten years old: my aunt’s best friend suddenly resigned from a prestigious job to join the Missionaries of Charity. This act of total commitment left a lasting impression on me.

By the time I was 15, I knew I wanted a life of service that went beyond personal success or comfort. Missionary work felt like the perfect path – a way to respond to a calling to serve the most vulnerable.

South Sudan became my mission by a kind of divine choice. When I expressed my desire to serve as a missionary, my congregation assigned me to South Sudan in 2002, with the blessing of my family despite it being a war zone.

Deep in my heart, I believe South Sudan chose me. The challenges there are heartbreaking and urgent, but the people’s resilience and faith are extraordinary. I felt – and still feel – called to be part of their journey toward peace and healing.

What does a typical day look like for you as a missionary in South Sudan?

My days blend routine with unpredictability. Each morning begins early with prayer and meditation, which grounds me for the day ahead. The Eucharist is essential – it provides spiritual strength to face whatever comes.

Most of my time is spent at a primary school that serves over a thousand children and offers a teacher training program – all part of the ‘Solidarity with South Sudan’ initiative. We focus especially on education and empowerment.

Community life varies. Sometimes we eat together. Other times I join staff at work for informal shared meals, which helps build relationships. Evenings are for personal reflection, prayer, and community fellowship – important moments to process the day and renew focus on our mission.

The days are long, and while they are often physically exhausting, they are also deeply fulfilling. Work isn’t always predictable. Being a missionary in South Sudan means being adaptable, patient, and deeply committed to serving the people.

How has the Church’s work impacted the local community? Can you share a specific example?

The Church has had a transformative role in South Sudan, often stepping in where governments and other organizations cannot. It provides not only basic needs like food, water, and shelter but also emotional and spiritual healing, which are vital after years of conflict.

One powerful example is the Church’s work promoting peace and reconciliation. After years of civil war, communities are fractured by ethnic and political divisions. The Church organizes peace talks and dialogues, encouraging forgiveness and unity. Missionaries collaborate closely with local church leaders in these efforts, helping heal deep wounds.

Education is another major focus. Access to schooling is limited, especially for girls, but the Church has built many schools and programs. I personally work on empowering women and girls through accelerated learning programs and agricultural projects. Education helps break the cycle of poverty and changes mindsets by teaching hygiene, confidence, and leadership.

Through these efforts, women gain self-reliance and the ability to support their families, especially in situations where men may be absent due to conflict or displacement.

How do the political dynamics and factional conflicts affect your mission work?

The political dynamics of the war in South Sudan – particularly the conflicts between different factions – have had a profound impact on missionary work, making it both challenging and sometimes unpredictable. The civil war, which erupted in 2013, involved not only ethnic divisions but also power struggles between political factions, which has led to instability, violence, and displacement of millions.

These dynamics significantly influence our ability to carry out our mission work in various ways from safety and security concerns, distrust and division within communities, humanitarian access and bureaucratic challenges, shifting priorities and needs, and the risk of being caught in political crossfire.

What challenges do you face in providing aid amid the war?

Resources are always in short supply. The lack of infrastructure in many parts of the country has been a constant challenge. We face poor roads, limited transportation options, and scarce resources.

The scale of displacement is enormous. Thousands of families live in makeshift shelters or camps where sanitation, access to clean water, and basic healthcare are limited.

The lack of stable housing, combined with inadequate sanitation and overcrowding, contributes to poor health conditions, with disease outbreaks such as cholera being a constant threat. Providing basic healthcare, clean water, and sanitation becomes an ongoing struggle in these conditions.

How do you maintain your faith and commitment in the face of war and suffering?

Managing the emotional toll of witnessing violence and suffering in a war zone is incredibly challenging, especially for someone committed to peace and compassion. The constant exposure to such profound hardship and trauma can sometimes feel overwhelming. I’ve learned to cope, stay grounded, and continue to serve with a heart of compassion, despite the emotional weight.

I rely heavily on prayer and scripture and the belief that God is with me, even in the darkest moments. Prayer is not only a way to ask for strength but also a means of surrendering my emotions and the situations I cannot control.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the scale of the tragedy. However, I’ve learned to focus on small moments of hope and grace. These are tiny victories: a smile from a child who’s found safety, a conversation with someone who’s beginning to heal emotionally, or a small group of people coming together to rebuild their community.

What has living in South Sudan taught you about the world and yourself?

One of the most powerful lessons has been the resilience of the human spirit. In a country that has faced such immense challenges – conflict, displacement, poverty – I’ve witnessed the extraordinary ability of people to endure and keep going, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

I’ve also learned about the importance of perspective. It can be easy to get caught up in day-to-day challenges or frustrations, but living in a place where survival itself is a daily struggle forces you to see life in its simplest and most profound forms. It teaches you to appreciate the basic things – health, family, community, and peace – and to never take them for granted.

On a personal level, living in South Sudan has also taught me a great deal about humility. In a place where resources are scarce and the needs of the people are so great, I’ve learned that true service isn’t about providing grand solutions but about walking alongside people, listening to their needs, and helping in whatever way you can, no matter how small the action may seem.

What is your message to the world about South Sudan and the value of solidarity in both war and peace?

The situation in South Sudan is a powerful reminder of the deep pain and lasting impact that war can have on a nation and its people. In times of conflict, it’s easy for the world to turn its gaze elsewhere, but the reality is that the suffering in South Sudan is not isolated – it’s a shared human experience.

The people of South Sudan, like all people, long for peace, stability, and the opportunity to live in dignity and harmony. The violence and trauma they’ve endured leave scars that will take generations to heal, but healing is possible if there is global solidarity.

My message to the world is this: stand in solidarity with South Sudan and all those who suffer in conflict. Solidarity is not just a moral duty; it’s an essential force for change. It means recognizing our shared humanity, advocating for justice, providing resources for rebuilding, and offering a compassionate hand to those who are rebuilding their lives.

Featured Image: “Minkaman, Awerial County, South Sudan” (CC BY 2.0) by Oxfam East Africa

Additional Images: Courtesy of Lavoisier Fernandes

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!