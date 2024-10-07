Guide for Keeping up with the Synod

The second and final session of the Assembly for the Synod on Synodality began meeting last Wednesday, October 2 in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. The current 3-year process has been described by CNN’s Vatican correspondent Christopher Lamb as the “largest listening and consulting effort ever to be undertaken in history.” This year’s session will differ from the previous meeting because many of the more specific and highly charged issues discussed in last year’s assembly (such as polygamous families and women in the diaconate) were handed over to study groups to address. That means the focus of the current session will be synodality in the Church.

While the formal title of the initiative, For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission, is a bit intimidating, the actual purpose of the synod is not. According to Kim Daniels, a member of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, the Synod on Synodality (and synodality more broadly) is “a gathering of the faithful with their pastors in order to listen to what the Holy Spirit is saying to our Church.” A Church that practices synodality, then, is one that prayerfully listens to its members and to the Holy Spirit as it seeks discernment for future action. Participants in the Second Session this month will focus on how to move forward as a Church that listens to all its members and is oriented toward effective evangelization in today’s world rather than the self-preservation of Church structures.

As reported in the Catholic News Service’s overview of this month’s assembly, the participants will be working from the Instrumentum Laboris (working document) with the ultimate goal of enhancing “the unique contribution of each baptized person and of each church in the one mission of proclaiming the Risen Lord and his Gospel in the world today.” To do this, they will work to develop recommendations on how to:

Help members of the Church to listen to one another and the Holy Spirit Encourage the baptized to work towards fulfilling the mission of the Church Reach out to those who remain outside of or alienated by the Church Increase accountability for Church leadership Ensure that local church councils are representative of their parishioners and that their recommendations are heard Allow women to participate more fully in the mission of the Church

While the scope of this global undertaking is vast and messy, its purpose is to ensure that the Church, while remaining rooted in Tradition, is responsive to the current situations and needs of the world we live in.

The following links offer information about the daily happenings of the Second Session:

General Links:

Vatican News Transcripts of Father (and soon-to-be-Cardinal) Timothy Radcliffe’s retreat meditations:

Meditation 1: ‘Resurrection: Searching in the Dark’ – Text / Video

Meditation 2: ‘The Locked Room’ – Text / Video

Meditation 3: ‘Resurrection Fishing’ – Text / Video

Meditation 4: ‘Resurrection & Breakfast Conversation’ – Text / Video

Link to coverage of the Opening Mass on October 1.

Links to the full text of the Opening Addresses on October 1:

Links to the daily press briefings on the synodal proceedings:

October 3rd (Day Two) – Emphasis was on the importance of forgiveness and mercy, “spirituality and prayer,” “paths to peace,” and the idea that the Session’s study groups are “laboratories of Synodal life” and collaborative spaces to “foster harmony without creating uniformity.” The issue of accepting women into the diaconate was raised and it was determined that more exploration was needed (see Pedro Gabriel’s article from October 5th).

October 4th (Day Three) – Participants addressed the need to listen to the excluded and to be a “family of those who have no family,” as well as the idea that all the baptized share equal “dignity and co-responsibility” for the mission of the Church. They also focused on the interaction between local cultures and the Church, the rejection of the corporate model within the structure of the Church, and digital evangelization. Additionally, problems with the way that Fiducia supplicans was developed and released were discussed.

October 5th (Day Four) – The General Assembly issued a call for all people to work as agents of peace and condemned the arms trade. They addressed specific needs throughout the world including oppression and violence in the Middle East, desperation in Haiti, migration challenges in the Philippines, the shifting away from a Western Church to one that is more heavily influenced by the Global South, the needs of the global poor, the marginalization of women and LGBTQ+ people within the Church, and the importance of combatting clericalism.

