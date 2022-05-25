What the heck is a synod? Let’s ask Kim Daniels!

Listen on: Apple | Google | Spotify

In today’s episode of Field Hospital, Jeannie Gaffigan and I talk to Kim Daniels, the codirector of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University and a member of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication. We discuss what synodality means for the Church and how parishes are putting it into action. We also asked her about some of the backlash and criticism against the Synod on Synodality. She helped us clear up some common misunderstandings about synods and synodality in the Church today.

Pope Francis clearly considers synodality to be crucial for the reform of the church. Since his election, he has convened two synods on the family, the synod on youth and young people, and the synod on the Pan-Amazon region. And now he has called for a synod on synodality.

But what is a synod? And what is synodality?

According to Kim, synodality has to do with listening, coming together, and accompaniment. These are all ideas that have been central to Pope Francis’ ministry and leadership.

