Christopher Lamb on the Church’s Radical Reform

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I missed Christopher Lamb’s email to me last week that the first episode of his new podcast was posted (apologies, Chris!), but I listened with great interest to this premiere installment of this series dedicated to the global synod and Pope Francis’s vision for a globat Church.

In this episode, “What is a Synod?” he takes us on location to Rome and the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, speaking to Vatican Synod official Sister Nathalie Becquart, a leading Church expert on child and youth protection Fr. Hans Zollner and Fr. Jan Nowotnik, who is spearheading the synodal efforts for the Church in England and Wales. He also speaks to a young Catholic woman from Indonesia, where Catholicism is a minority faith, and she explains how synodality can give hope to young people in the Church that their voices will be heard.

Here’s the production information according to the show notes on The Tablet’s website:

The series is presented by Christopher Lamb. Christopher is the Rome Correspondent for The Tablet and is a doctoral researcher in synodality at the Centre for Catholic Studies, Durham University. The series is sponsored by the Centre for Catholic Studies at Durham University in partnership with The Tablet. Producers: Silvia Sacco and Jamie Weston.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on iTunes

Listen on Spotify

Looking forward to future episodes in this series!

Photo by Xavier Coiffic on Unsplash

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.