Fratelli Tutti Workshop – Now Open!

Registration is now open for the Fratelli Tutti Workshop!

This is a five-part live workshop that will be held virtually on Oct 24, Oct 31, Nov 7, Nov 14, and Nov 21 at 7:30-9:00pm (EST).

Register Here!

Do you want to understand some of the biggest problems in the world through the light of the Gospel? Do you desire to help build the Kingdom of God is this world? Do you want to better integrate the Church’s radical social teachings into your life?

I invite you to join me in a new workshop where we will explore Pope Francis’s Encyclical on fraternity and social friendship, Fratelli Tutti. This workshop will help you understand the Church’s social teaching and participate more in building the Kingdom of God in this world.

This workshop will help you understand what the Church’s social doctrine has to say about the world we live in today. More than that though, the goal of this workshop is to encourage you to apply this teaching to your own life. Pope Francis acknowledges that this teaching seems “wildly unrealistic” (FT 127). Nevertheless, this workshop is an invitation to revisit your own political values and to ask the Holy Spirit to open your heart and reconsider your choices in order to empower you to live “a way of life marked by the flavor of the Gospel” (FT 1).

“It is my desire that, in this our time, by acknowledging the dignity of each human person, we can contribute to the rebirth of a universal aspiration to fraternity. Fraternity between all men and women…Let us dream, then, as a single human family, as fellow travelers sharing the same flesh, as children of the same earth which is our common home, each of us bringing the richness of his or her beliefs and convictions, each of us with his or her own voice, brothers and sisters all” (FT 8).

This workshop is for anyone who wants to deepen their faith, including catechists, ministers, and clergy who want to enhance their ministry and connect with a supportive community of learners. Whether you’re looking to renew your love for Jesus, find a deeper sense of belonging, or grow in your relationship with God, the Fratelli Tutti Workshop is the perfect opportunity for you. In this workshop, you will have:

the freedom to participate as you want

the opportunity to learn and grow within a small group

a non-judgemental space that proclaims and invites, never imposes

the skills to read and understand papal documents

the chance to ask and discuss any questions that you have

This workshop is open to everyone, but members of Father’s Heart Academy will have access to it for half the price!

Don’t miss this chance to experience a transformative journey with like-minded individuals who share your faith. Join me!

