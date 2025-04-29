Francis Remembered: Fr. Ivan Montelongo and Dr. Robert Fastiggi

Editor’s note: Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, the editors of Where Peter Is received many tributes to his life and reflections on his influence from past and current contributors, as well as podcast guests and friends of the site from all over the world. We will publish a few of these reflections every day leading up to the conclave. —ML

“How beautiful upon the mountains”

By Fr. Ivan Montelongo

How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of the one bringing good news, announcing peace, bearing good news, announcing salvation! (Is 52:7)

As I was watching videos in honor of Pope Francis that recounted his life, this was the verse that came to my mind. It is a sad day, but one filled with gratitude as I remember his words and gestures. What a beautiful life! A life overflowing the joy of the Gospel. The life of a friend of Jesus; one who would laugh, listen, have mercy, heal, and speak just like Jesus did.

On Easter Monday, known in some places as Monday of the Angel or Little Easter, we celebrate the Passover of a bearer of the Gospel. Thank you, Pope Francis, for showing us the closeness and tenderness of Jesus.

Fr. Ivan is a Priest of the Diocese of El Paso, where he serves as Judicial Vicar and Director of Vocations. In 2023 and 2024, he served as a US delegate to the Synod on Synodality

The father and teacher of all Christians

By Dr. Robert Fastiggi

I miss Pope Francis, but I knew he would not be our pope forever. I have already published an essay on his Marian devotion as well as an article summarizing his chief initiatives and writings. Now I would like to offer some personal reflections.

I have been teaching in Catholic institutions of higher education since 1985. I’ve always tried my best to read papal documents—whether by John Paul II, Benedict XVI or Francis—with the reverence due to the Roman Pontiff. The Council of Florence in 1439 taught the Roman Pontiff is “the father and teacher of all Christians” (Decree for the Greeks; Denz.-H, 1307).

Fully aware of the teaching authority of the successor of Peter, I must confess a profound sadness with the way the Magisterium of Pope Francis has been treated by various Catholic writers, commentators and scholars. As with Mike Lewis, the turning point for me was the reaction to Amoris Laetitia. When this papal exhortation was made public on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2016, I received a request from a Catholic radio station to be interviewed about it. I asked whether the interview could be delayed until Monday because I did not wish to comment on a papal document without reading it carefully from beginning to the end. That weekend I read Amoris Laetitia on my own. I found it to be a beautiful reflection on love, marriage, and the family. I recognized a different pastoral approach to divorced and remarried couples than that of previous popes. I did not, however, find any departures from Catholic faith and morals. Pope Francis, as the Roman Pontiff, has the authority to adopt the pastoral approach he believes is most beneficial to Catholics living in “irregular” situations.

The reactions to Amoris Laetitia from some conservative Catholic commentators greatly disappointed me. It was if these critics were reading something by a theological opponent rather than the Roman Pontiff. From that point on, I learned to trust my own reading of Pope Francis’s writings. Certain critics and websites seemed ready to pounce on any statement of Francis that might discredit his teaching authority. Eventually, I came to see that it was papal authority itself that was under attack.

I am grateful, though, for these controversies. I learned to trust in my own ability to understand the heart and mind of Francis. I am also grateful that I found other Catholics—such as Mike Lewis, Dawn Eden Goldstein, and Pedro Gabriel—who shared my own dismay with the papal critics.

Most of all, l am grateful for the example and insights of Pope Francis. As Catholics we should look upon the Holy Father as our chief shepherd and teacher. We should be open to what God wishes to teach us through his writings. In this regard, I have learned much from Pope Francis. I’ve learned that theology devoid of mercy is deficient. I’ve learned that God never tires of forgiving our sins. I’ve learned that we should look upon the Virgin Mary as our mother and the Mother of all (Madre de todos). I’ve learned the importance of devotion to St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I’ve learned that in the face of human sin, the name of God is mercy. I’ve learned that the poor, the marginalized, the environment, and human fraternity are not merely political concerns but those of the Gospel itself. I am convinced that God, in his wisdom and providence, chose Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio to be our pope for the last 12 years. God saw the needs of the Church, and He chose Cardinal Bergoglio. Miserando atque eligendo. Let us give thanks to God for the gift of Pope Francis, and let us give thanks to Pope Francis himself.

If you would like to add your own reflection to this series, please send it via email by clicking on the “Article Submissions” tab above, with the subject line “Reflection.” The recommended length is 200-300 words. Longer submissions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be subject to editing. We may not be able to publish all submissions.

Image: “Pope Francis Apostolic Journey to Mexico” (CC BY 2.0) by Aleteia Image Partners

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!