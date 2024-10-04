fbpx

Follow-up conversation on Fr. Chad Ripperger

by Mike Lewis · October 4, 2024

Written by Mike Lewis

Earlier today, I had a conversation with Dr. Rafael Gonzalez, a Catholic theology teacher with a PhD from Pontifex University who discusses faith-related has a YouTube channel called “My Catholic Two Cents” about my recent article on Fr. Chad Ripperger. I thought it was a fruitful conversation and allowed me to go a little deeper into why I wrote the article and why I have concerns about Fr. Ripperger’s message.

If you enjoyed this video, check out his recent discussion with Pedro Gabriel.

 

Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. He and Jeannie Gaffigan co-host Field Hospital, a U.S. Catholic podcast.

