Pedro Gabriel and Rafael Gonzalez on Rigidity and Extrinsicism

by Pedro Gabriel · August 16, 2024

Written by Pedro Gabriel

During this interview, Pedro Gabriel debates Rafael Gonzalez about Pope Francis and rigidity.

In this discussion, Prof. Rafael Gonzalez, a Doctor of Theology from Pontifex University and an occasional contributor to One Peter Five, discusses with Gabriel how extrinsicism (overemphasis on external practices) can lead to rigidity, but also how to avoid the pitfalls of intrinsicism (focusing solely on internal aspects without adequate attention to externals).

This interview takes place in the context of Pedro’s new book, Rigidity: Faithfulness or Heterodoxy? In this lively debate, Pedro explains his book and what Pope Francis means by rigidity, and how those who criticize the Holy Father profoundly misunderstand his teachings on this topic.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

