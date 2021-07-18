Explaining Traditionis Custodes

Yesterday, Adam Rasmussen and I joined my friend Josh Moldiz on the Holy Ruckus podcast to discuss the who, what, and why of Pope Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes restricting permission to use the Pre-Vatican II Roman Missal.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
