Episode 2 of the Peter’s Field Hospital Podcast!

Episode 2 of Peter’s Field Hospital is up!

In this episode, Dan Amiri, Paul Fahey, and I discuss this year’s unprecedented and unusual Holy Week, and how we can still make the most of most of this time, even without the sacraments. Next, we discussed the open letter to the US bishops, signed by members of an organization called “We are an Easter People.” Finally, we talked about each of our different approaches to Pope Francis’s harshest critics.

