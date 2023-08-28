Dawn Eden Goldstein – Antisemitism in the Church

I’ve been following Dr. Dawn Eden Goldstein for several years and have valued the perspectives she offers in Catholic discussions. I also appreciate hr love for Pope Francis and the ways she has supported and explained his teaching.

Two year ago, Dawn wrote a thread on Twitter about a talk she had just given for the Society of G.K. Chesterton titled, “Chesterton and My Jewish/Catholic Journey.” There she shared her own love for Chesterton and the significant ways he impacted her faith. She also shared several really disturbing antisemitic things he wrote.

In this thread, I thought Dawn modeled how Catholics can understand the sins of their heroes from previous generations. We can’t dismiss our heroes as just “people of their time” and sweep their sins under the rug. Rather, we need to be honest about their sins, because then can we be honest about the good they did.

I really enjoyed this conversation with Dawn. I hope you do too.

This week, Dominic and Paul talk with author and theologian, Dawn Eden Goldstein. They discuss the presence, both historical and ongoing, of antisemitism in the Catholic Church. Specifically, Dawn speaks about a talk she gave two years ago for the Society of G.K. Chesterton concerning Chesterton’s antisemitic writings. Dawn talks about how Catholics today need to honestly acknowledge and wrestle with the sins of their heroes.

Dawn Eden Goldstein is the author of “Father Ed: The Story of Bill W.’s Spiritual Sponsor” and several other books, including “The Thrill of the Chaste” and “My Peace I Give You: Healing Sexual Wounds with the Help of the Saints.” Together, her books have sold more than sixty thousand copies worldwide in ten languages.

Dr. Goldstein began her working life as a rock-and-roll historian and went on to editorial positions at the New York Post and the Daily News before publishing her first book in 2006. In 2016, she became the first woman to earn a doctorate in sacred theology from the University of St. Mary of the Lake. She has taught at universities and seminaries in the United States, England, and India. Today she lives in Washington, DC, where she recently received a degree in canon law at the Catholic University of America.

LINKS

Talk for the Society of G.K. Chesterton: “Chesterton and My Jewish/Catholic Journey”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF1dsQIcqNI&t=1s

Recap of that Chesterton talk:

https://dawneden.blogspot.com/2021/08/the-chesterton-essay-so-offensive-that.html

Father Ed: The Story of Bill W’s Spiritual Sponsor:

https://orbisbooks.com/products/father-ed-the-life-of-bill-w-s-spiritual-sponsor

Archbishop Kevin Rhoades, “Friendship with Our Jewish Brothers and Sisters”:

https://todayscatholic.org/friendship-with-our-jewish-brothers-and-sisters/

Watch episode on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0TdnoUc9pw

