Communio in the Americas and Postmodern Traditionalism

Next, we discuss the possibility of a traditionalist schism in the Church, fueled by figures such as Cardinal Burke and Archbishops Vigano and Negri.
Finally, Rodrigo explains some key differences between the traditionalist movement in the twentieth century and that of today, and how much of the classical and intellectual thought that fueled the movement of yesterday has been replaced with postmodern sentimentalism and wild conspiracy theories like QAnon.
