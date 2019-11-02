Children, it is the last hour! As you have heard that antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have come. From this we know that it is the last hour. They went out from us, but they did not belong to us; for if they had belonged to us, they would have remained with us. But by going out they made it plain that none of them belongs to us. But you have been anointed by the Holy One, and all of you have knowledge. I write to you, not because you do not know the truth, but because you know it, and you know that no lie comes from the truth. (1 John 2:18-21, NRSV)
All heretics, all schismatics went out from us, that is, they go out from the Church; but they would not go out, if they were of us. Therefore, before they went out they were not of us. If before they went out they were not of us, many are within, are not gone out, but yet are antichrists. We dare to say this: and why, but that each one while he is within may not be an antichrist? For he is about to describe and mark the antichrists, and we shall see them now. And each person ought to question his own conscience, whether he be an antichrist. (Augustine, Homily 3 on the First Epistle of John)
Recent weeks have shown us just how far some people are willing to go to create a controversy. Despite various reports indicating that indigenous statues represent Our Lady of the Amazon, the motherly love of the Lord, the Amazonian lands and peoples, and our sister Mother Earth, a mangled cadaver of far-right Catholics have done everything in their power to confuse the Faithful and malign our Amazonian brethren. Many seem surprised to see the white supremacist talking points erupting across Catholic Twitter, speaking of the inherent superiority of a specifically European Christianity. The rot pours forth from its source and the source was never Christ. It is and always was a root born of egoism.
Some of my own friends (and former friends) have been caught up in these sins. People who I spent many nights over many years counseling, praying for and with, exploring problems and solutions, attempting to help. People that I brought into the Church, as a convert myself. People whose faith I tried to strengthen. And people who strengthened my faith, too.
It has certainly been difficult to watch Catholics whom I helped join and grow in the Church, or those who helped me, espouse this absurd ethnocentric fantasy. Perhaps— please God— they do it without realizing it, but they remain totally invincible to any counterargument. Even my former pastor and parish have taken to blindly maligning the Pope, misrepresenting the Faith, and molding the Gospel to their own sensibilities. One friend told me that it was quite a time to be alive, but I find myself more and more bored with these tired old heresies that never seem to be as interesting as when they were first revealed.
Watching my treasured circle of friends, pastors, and confidants throughout the Midwest abandon the Faith— here quickly and loudly, there slowly and subtly— I don’t think I have ever felt pain like it. I wrestle with Jesus about it every day. I don’t believe there is a moment this loss doesn’t weigh on me, whatever else I try to occupy myself with. They may have been my friends, and I will always be grateful for them, but regardless they have certainly been deceived. The result has been that I have questioned myself more than ever before. There are days when I feel like throwing the whole spiritual life aside and giving in to the temptations of the present. Oh, well. There is an insight into my own faults for you.
When I go into my soul to pray, so to speak, I recognize myself. I don’t recognize my old friends, obsessed with race and conspiracy and being right in the face of all contrary facts. I certainly don’t recognize the priests who once showed such tact and patience but have traded it in for triumphalism. I don’t recognize my old friends, yet I don’t feel different. But my former colleagues, partners, pew-sitters, brothers and sisters— people I built up parishes with, evangelized with, prayed with, held onto through difficult life events— I look in their eyes and listen to their words, and realize I don’t know them from Adam anymore. They truly have tossed aside the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It has made me a weeping mess in my reading chair in my quiet garage, before my little icons and crucifix, more often than is perhaps good for me.
Most of these fools speak as if Christ was a red-cheeked Norwegian or a tea-sipping Englishman. It really is a comical affair, insisting that Christianity is inherently European. Christianity, it turns out, is inherently Indigenous. It is inherently foreign to almost everyone, in the strict, ethnic sense. Our Lord is— not was— an indigenous Jewish man from Palestine. He maintains that immutable identity for all of time and eternity. Jesus is a poor indigenous laborer whom the Father has exalted to heavenly glory. The Son of God may be the infinite ground of all existence, but He chose to become one of the feeblest and most helpless of men. Who is less powerful than someone trapped under the thumb of an imperial power? But the Lord turns that dynamic on its head.
According to our Faith, two poor, indigenous Jews are the King and Queen of Creation. Their humble, native culture, through the power of God, is precisely what transformed the cultures so many white Catholics take for granted. As Pius XI once said, “Spiritually, we are all Semites.” If I may update that phrase for my own purposes: spiritually, we are all natives, not of Europe or the United States, but of a kingdom not of this world. That kingdom can take the whole world up into it. It is a kingdom that can redeem anything if human beings will just let it.
We know— well, we all knew, last I checked— that there is no white or black or brown in Christ. There is no man or woman. There is no superiority or inferiority. There is no “inherently” Christian national culture; every seed the Lord sows must be tended to grow and thrive. There is no inherently superior race in the eyes of God, and there is no inherently superior culture to offer him. So long as a group of persons is open to Christ and obedient to His Church— re-read that, if you’re one of my old friends, because you forget it— their culture grows and evolves into something honoring the Lord. Do European Christians look down on their Indigenous brethren for their Christianity’s youth? Paul reminded Timothy to defy people like that.
No, Indigenous cultures, handed over to Christ, are just as much capable of worship and humility and art and insight as our own. Their spirituality is as open and honest, and as capable of refinement and improvement, as any other Catholic’s. Their thoughts, words, deeds, emotions (even if we disagree with them), are worthy of respect and patience. Do you think some Catholics are worshiping the wrong way? Perhaps the prudent option is to calmly talk to them about it, just to be sure. Then, perhaps someone could offer some of that filial correction we hear so much about from traditionalists— rather than throwing someone’s religious or cultural possessions into a river and proclaiming your “white” Christianity is superior to their “native” Christianity.
I intentionally selected 1 John 2 and St. Augustine’s commentary to open this essay. I believe that every traditionalist— including those who once saw me as a brother to pray with rather than an enemy to be defeated— knows exactly my meaning by citing these texts for them. Meanwhile, those of us who choose to remain in the bosom of the Church, who choose to strive despite our daily failures for faith, hope, and charity, press on. The work of the kingdom doesn’t stop because of a small cadre of rabble-rousers and their parodic apostles.
It truly doesn’t make sense, however despairing I may feel on this 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time, to give up because a small band of sad, bitter racists wishes it could hijack the Church. It makes no sense at all to surrender Beauty, Goodness, and Truth because a group of fundamentalists insists on making physical threats of violence and committing hate crimes out of their bigoted ignorance. The opus Dei continues. We must press on, faithful to God, obedience to His Church, receptive to the Successor of St. Peter.
Well, back to work, everyone. The Lord will take care of His people, and He will deal with those who pervert the Gospel for their own sinful ends. We have souls to save, penances to perform, and good news to proclaim. Let not your hearts be troubled. Keep your eyes on Christ and His Mother, the poor Lady of the Amazon. God love you.
Whoever are not antichrists, it cannot be that they should continue without. But of his own will is each either an antichrist or in Christ. Either we are among the members, or among the bad humors. He that changes himself for the better, is in the body, a member: but he that continues in his badness, is a bad humor; and when he is gone out, then they who were oppressed will be relieved. (Augustine, ibid.)
Joe Dantona is a convert living in eastern Ohio. He studied political science, history, and theology. He divides his free time between entertaining his wife and kids with dad jokes and getting distracted while reading good books.
Excellent Joe.
When Trump ran for president people I trusted became white supremacists. Now I don’t listen to what fellow Catholics without a degree of skepticism. I don’t know if they really thought about the words they speak or if they are just forwarding the opinions that their clique has and believe it simply because it is trending or popular.
St Justin Martyr first apology
Christians charged with atheism
Why, then, should this be? In our case, who pledge ourselves to do no wickedness, nor to hold these atheistic opinions, you do not examine the charges made against us; but, yielding to unreasoning passion, and to the instigation of evil demons, you punish us without consideration or judgment. For the truth shall be spoken; since of old these evil demons, effecting apparitions of themselves, both defiled women and corrupted boys, and showed such fearful sights to men, that those who did not use their reason in judging of the actions that were done, were struck with terror; and being carried away by fear, and not knowing that these were demons, they called them gods, and gave to each the name which each of the demons chose for himself. And when Socrates endeavoured, by true reason and examination, to bring these things to light, and deliver men from the demons, then the demons themselves, by means of men who rejoiced in iniquity, compassed his death, as an atheist and a profane person, on the charge that “he was introducing new divinities;” and in our case they display a similar activity. For not only among the Greeks did reason (Logos) prevail to condemn these things through Socrates, but also among the Barbarians were they condemned by Reason (or the Word, the Logos) Himself, who took shape, and became man, and was called Jesus Christ; and in obedience to Him, we not only deny that they who did such things as these are gods, but assert that they are wicked and impious demons, whose actions will not bear comparison with those even of men desirous of virtue.
http://www.newadvent.org/fathers/0126.htm
Moving piece, which captures many of my own feelings of loss WRT friendships within Catholic community damaged by disagreements over the Holy Father. What is especially mind boggling is that most of these former friends work, in some professional capacity, close to the Church. They are professors at CUA or journalists at EWTN or “conservative” Catholic bloggers. All scowling at Francis. Ora pro nobis…
Beautifully said Joe. A testament to the pain of lost and weakened friendships and family unions by those who simply follow Christ’s promise.
I am totally with you, Joe.
You are so right about the efforts of “a small band of sad, bitter racists wish(ing) it could hijack the Church”. They are hard to ignore. They are so loud. But, they are so wrong, which is the “sad” bit. If we feel this so much, imagine how the Holy Father must feel? That is why I keep Pope Francis, and like-minded people, like you, Joe, in my daily prayers and thoughts.
The truth is, of course, that the vast majority of Catholics (and non-Catholics) support the Pope and the reforms he is making. I live in Sydney (Australia) and I attend Mass in various parishes and I am reassured by the strong support that Pope Francis receives from everyday Catholics. Comments like, “We keep praying for Pope Francis that he will maintain the strength to continue reforming the Church”, are commonplace. I hear strong support for the direction of the recent Synod regarding the needs of the Amazon, with comments like, “It’s about time”!
It is good to listen to the voices of everyday Catholics and turn off the loud noise of the militant minority who do not understand the universality of the Church but worship their own man-made brazon idols!
Thanks Joe Dantona, pardon me for this long reflections on your inspired & timely article.
I love the opening of your article as you had chosen the passages that speaks well of the Dubia Cardinals and Dissenting Bishops but they do not want to be identified with this passage as they even desperately tries to accused Pope Francis is the one in “schism”. Pope Francis in “schism”??? really..? but with whom? Pope Francis is in schism with the 2000 years Church Tradition and Doctrines. This is how crazy the logic of the Rad Trads is, why? The throw into the bus, the Dogma of the Infallibilty of the Pope and the Church Indefectibility plus the Dogma of the Pope had been bestowed upon by the charisma of the Holy Spirit and a “never failing faith” protected by Jesus Christ Himself. (Luke22:32)
Regarding your church friends even your parish priest, this is really lamentable. A deceived priest can influence and infect the faith of the confused parishioners. It’s like the blinded leading the blind. Romans13:1-2 is normally the path of schismatics.
The word “Antichrist” is really had to decipher from an ordinary laity’s point of view. But St.John made a follow-up verse to support your posted passages. Aside from 1John2:18-20, St.John verses in 2John1:7 and 1John2:22 can reveal to us clearly who are the Antichrist, how? Let’s read the passages;
“For many deceivers have gone out into the world, refusing to confess the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh. Any such person is the deceiver and the antichrist.” (2John1:7)
How can the Dubia Cardinals et,al and their followers “denying or refusing to confess the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh..”?
For a while, this has boggled me, but thanks to Divine Mercy site, upon reading this beautiful phrase this particular verse can now be understood. Who are the Antichrist, the seducer and deceiver?
“Jesus Christ is the Divine Mercy made flesh”. Can we dig in to this profound phrase a little more? This phrase clearly identifies who are infected by the Spirit of Antichrist” because as St.Faustina had revealed “Satan hates the Mercy of God because it snatches so many captured souls in their hands.” I repeat “captured souls” in their hands.
St.Jp2 had open wide the Door of Christ Mercy to all the People of God including Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhist, etc.. and other Christian and non-christian faith. This people normally was proclaimed by the Church as “captured souls” because of the Dogma “outside the Church there is no salvation”. But St.JP2 magnified the teachings of Vatican II in Nostra Aetate and had reach out to all this numerous souls to proclaim the Gospel of Christ by showing and wearing the “cloak of compassion and mercy”. But, the controversy and scandal arises further when Pope Francis goes further by surpassing not only Dogma’s but even Canon Law on the “abortionist” and “couples in irregular union”. By Canon Law this lost & wounded souls cannot receive Holy Communion. How did Pope Francis surpasses Canon Law?
Pope Francis had open further the “Door of Mercy” by opening the “Door of Sanctuaries of Christ or the wounded side of Christ was open by Pope Francis”, this is the powerful Door of the Infinite Mercy of Christ” where the most precious last drop of “blood & water” flows,, as Jesus revealed to St.Faustina “the greater the sins, the greater the sinners have the right to His Divine Mercy”.
St.JP2 encylical “Dives in MIsercordiae” reveals that the Abba Father is “Rich in Mercy”, and Pope Benedict XVI followed the path of St.JP2, but Pope Francis again goes even further by issuing not just an encyclical but a “Bull of Indiction” in “Vultus Misirecordiae” magnifying again the primary role of the Church that surpasses Council of Trent and Canon Law doctrines saying “The Church cannot condemn forever”. We can see that the Dubia Cardinals was not wrong in invoking the “Justice of God” written in the Council of Trent and Canon Law, but this Church Laws has to give way for the Primary Mission of the Church in these end times which is salvation of souls. The Church must upheld first & foremost “the primacy of Mercy over Justice”. (James2:13)
This is where the obvious clash between the Dubia Cardinals et,al and Pope Francis was rooted on. The dividing line is the “Divine Mercy of God”.
So, based on 2John1:7, is the Cardinal “denying or refusing to follow the Holy Spirit inspirations to the Vatican II Councils Teachings and all the Vatican II Popes direction of preaching & witnessing the Divine Mercy of God by wearing the “cloak of compassion & mercy”. ?YES or NO?
The Dubia Cardinals, et,al had denied the Mercy of God be given to all the “couples in irregular union” uphelding the Justice of God, but Pope Francis said “No!”, the Holy Spirit inspirations is, the Church must not condemn forever and must perform it’s obligation to extend Pastoral Accompaniment to help this wounded souls, making the Church a “field hospital”.
The Dubia Cardinals. et,al had said “death penalty” was justified by the 2000 years Church Traditions, but Pope Francis inspiration said “NO!”, saying “No one is beyond redemption”, the dignity of man is not lost even if he had committed a heinous crimes, the Church must implore the Infinite Mercy of God and allow this lost & wounded souls rise-up and be strengthen by the help of the Church.
The Dubia Cardinals, et,al had condemned the LGBTQ looking to them as sinners living in sins. But, St. Mother Theresa’s answer help us see how God looks at the LGBTQ, when a reporter ask her, “What can you say about the homosexuals?”, St.Mother Theresa simple answered, “Are you talking about the children of God?” and the reporter ask again the same question, and St.Mother Theresa replied with the same words; “Are you talking about the children of God?”.
The LGBTQ are children of God too, and in His Wisdom knows how the Church can help them find their way to get back into the life of the church. Pope Francis famous words speaks & rhymes well with St.Mother Theresa ” Who am I to judge..”.
Lastly, the Dubia Cardinals like the separated schismatics Rad Trads are condemning other religions and Christians and Non-Christian Faith, but the Vatican II inspired by the Mercy of God to look at the other religions and faith as belonging to the People of God, to the Universal Church of Christ. The Pan Amazonian indigenous people had received a hostile treatment from the Rad Trads who claimed superiority of “faith expressions” thru “external means”, but they failed to understand that God does not look in appearances but God as a Loving & Merciful Father always have a listening heart and looks at the heart like of His people just like what Pope Francis did.
So the simple question is, are the Dubia Cardinals et,al infected by the Spirit of Antichrist by refusing and denying the Mercy of God be given to all the lost & wounded souls? YES or NO?
Lastly, the verse 1John2:22 said “Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.”
Who is the liar and the Antichrist according to St.John?
As we have said, St.Faustina revealed that “Jesus is the Christ or the Divine Mercy made flesh”, anyone who denies or refuse the Mercy of God to be given to the lost & wounded souls are infected by the Spirit of the Antichrist. And St.John is very clear on the above passages, when we deny the Mercy of God we deny the Redemptive Mission of Christ and it follows that we also deny the Will of the Father as He desire all men to be save. (1Timothy2:4)
So, the Antichrist and their followers will be identified as the one “denying & refusing” the Mercy of God be given to the lost & wounded souls by uphelding the Justice of God written in Council of Trent & Canon Law even when it is clearly seen that the Vatican II Church was inspired by the Holy Spirit to preach and magnifies the Infinite Mercy of God in this Time of Mercy. It’s good to recall Paul Fahey’s article on the meaning of “rigid souls”, they are “opposed to the Holy Spirit inspirations”, like the Pharisees & Scribes because they held on the traditions too much, they failed to see Jesus as the Christ, they failed to see the Messiah had now come in the flesh, they failed to see the Face of God, the Mercy of God in Jesus Christ coming in the flesh. Why? This is the wisdom why Pope Francis are calling all the dissenters to seek conversion. Why? Only a “converted heart” can see the Face of God, the Mercy of God.
Are the Dubia Cardinals et,al and their followers infected by the spirit of Antichrist? (2John1:7)
Are the Dubia Cardinals et,al opposing the Redemptive Mission of Christ in saving all souls? (John3:17)
Are the Dubia Cardinals opposing the Will of the Father and His desires to save all mankind including LGBTQ, couples in irregular union, convicted criminals, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhist, and now the Pan Amazonian indigenous people? (1Timothy2:4)
Are the Dubia Cardinals wearing the “cloak of compassion & mercy” or are they wearing the “cloak of justice & condemnation” like the Pharisees?
Let us discern, the important passage of Joe Dantona’s inspired article “it is talkng or pointing to all schismatics Cardinals & Bishops and their followers”. Please ponder 1John2:18-20, 2John1:7 and 1John2:22 and may the Holy Spirit guide and grant you the gifts & graces to understand this passages according to the Light of Christ. My Jesus mercy. S&IHMMP4us.Amen
To my traditionalist brothers and sisters who read this important post. Please don’t feel judged. Have the humility to back down slightly from the rhetoric against the holy father. Extract yourselves from the echo chambers of conspiracy and distance yourselves not from beauty, tradition, piety and obedience but from the gossip, the drama, the fatalism, the judgement, the clickbait headlines etc.
If you have the humility to start anew in reading the words of Christ and see the root of Francis’ thought in them you will quickly realize that the faith we love, the church that has endured through the centuries is not threatened by our pope.. It is the very foundation that you think is in jeopardy that provides our pope with the strength to reach out to the spiritual margins.
If I and WPI ARE right would it not make perfect sense that the evil one is enticing our most faithful soldiers with thoughts of mutiny?
Thanks Joe. Im with you in a reduced circle of friends… missing the good old days when we didn’t weigh magisterial documents on a jeweler’s scale. We just knew the Church could weather anything.