Between Doctrine and Mercy: A Conversation with Pedro Gabriel

Pedro Gabriel was recently interviewed by Christine Harrington on the Eternal Life Plan channel for a wide-ranging conversation on the life of the Church today.

In the interview, Pedro reflects on several important themes, including the living magisterium, the challenges of rigid religiosity, and the role of constructive doctrinal tensions in deepening our understanding of the faith. The discussion also explores the Church’s call to pastoral accompaniment, especially when engaging with those who might think that they are more outside the Church than they really are.

Watch the full interview below and join the conversation.

