Between Doctrine and Mercy: A Conversation with Pedro Gabriel

by Pedro Gabriel · January 30, 2026

Written by Pedro Gabriel

Pedro Gabriel was recently interviewed by Christine Harrington on the Eternal Life Plan channel for a wide-ranging conversation on the life of the Church today.

In the interview, Pedro reflects on several important themes, including the living magisterium, the challenges of rigid religiosity, and the role of constructive doctrinal tensions in deepening our understanding of the faith. The discussion also explores the Church’s call to pastoral accompaniment, especially when engaging with those who might think that they are more outside the Church than they really are.

Watch the full interview below and join the conversation.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

