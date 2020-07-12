A Heart Conquered by Christ: Rodrigo Guerra on Pope Francis

Dan Amiri and I continue our conversation with philosophy professor Rodrigo Guerra, a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life and the founder of the Center for Advanced Social research in Mexico.

In this discussion, Rodrigo sheds some light on Francis’s theological and philosophical background, dispelling the myth that Francis is not an intellectual.

Next, we talk about the Extraordinary Synod on the Family in 2014, where Rodrigo served as one of the collaborators of the Special Secretary. He provides an insider’s perspective on the divisions inside and outside the synod hall, including an interaction with one of Francis’s most notorious cardinal critics. He also reveals what Pope Francis told him when he asked about the divisions during the synod.

Later, we discuss how Francis reacts to his critics, and Rodrigo talks about the Mexican saint that most reminds him of Pope Francis.

Part 2 of 3.

If you enjoy these podcasts, I would like to ask you to please consider becoming a Patreon sponsor. Your support is what makes our work possible.

Image: By Benhur Arcayan – Malacañang Photo Bureau, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37899279