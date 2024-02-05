Wrestling with Francis

Season 5 of the Pope Francis Generation Podcast starts now!

The audience who I created this podcast for are Catholics, especially millennials, who feel alienated from the Church because of politics, culture wars, struggles with Church teaching, or decades of abuse scandals. That is, folks inside the Church who feel like outsiders, who feel like they don’t fully belong.

For the past few years I have been living out my faith in a space of tension, of having to hold two things that feel both contradictory and true. The Church is good AND part of my experience of the Church (personally and from the stories of others) is coercion, manipulation, abuse, deceit, and neglect. Somehow, both things can be true. Right?

I’ve tried to use this podcast to carve out this space for people because it’s the space that I inhabit. My faith life is lived in that existential tension. My intention is that by being genuine about my faith that others will feel that they too have a place in the Church despite their struggles.

Paul and Dominic start Season Five by going back and doing a reexamination of our name: Pope Francis Generation. Our name was originally inspired by a talk from Bishop Barron, and a play on the term “John Paul II Generation.” It represented a kind of Catholicism shaped by the kerygma with an emphasis on God’s desire to save all people, grace, human dignity, and prioritizing the marginalized. But more recently, as it appears like Francis is failing to live up to his own teachings when it comes to addressing clerical sexual abuse, the meaning of that name has started to change.

“The Church is the sacrament of God’s infinite love” (Fiducia Supplicans).

