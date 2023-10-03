WPI Perspectives: Dr. Phyllis Zagano

Here’s the audio version. We had a glitch with the video, which will hopefully be fixed shortly:

In the latest episode of WPI Perspectives, I enjoyed having the chance to catch up with Dr. Phyllis Zagano in a wide-ranging discussion about the Church today, the upcoming synod, the meaning of synodality, and especially the role of women’s roles in the synod and the wider Church. And of course we dig into the discussion of women deacons and the ongoing discussion within the Church of restoring women to the diaconate.

Specifically, we discuss her recent article on the upcoming synodal assembly, “The secret synod,” and her most recent book, Just Church: Catholic Social Teaching, Synodality, and Women, which is entering into its second printing with Paulist Press.

Phyllis Zagano, PhD, has lectured throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Her many awards include the 2014 Isaac Hecker Award for Social Justice from the Paulist Center Community in Boston. Her groundbreaking work on women in the diaconate led to her appointment in 2016 to the Pontifical Commission for the Study of the Diaconate of Women.

Phyllis Zagano (Official Hofstra website)

Just Church – Dr Phyllis Zagano (Paulist Press)

The secret synod | (RNS Column) National Catholic Reporter

Roman Catholic Church to discuss women deacons at Pope Francis’ synod in October – Newsday

Advocacy for Women Deacons by Alum Phyllis Zagano, a World Expert, Goes before Global Vatican Gathering | Bostonia | Boston University

