WPI and Politics and Prudential Issues

Dear Readers,

Thank you very much for helping us have a successful 2020. I know it was been a difficult year for many of us, but this year brought the launch of our new podcast (actually two podcasts), some fantastic writing, and we more than doubled our readership over the previous year. As we approach the third anniversary of our launch, we are discussing improvements to our site and ways we can more effectively communicate with our readers.

Today I would like to highlight one addition to our “About” page. In light of recent events and the highly contentious election and post-election season, some of our readers have expressed concern that we are becoming “too political” or that we are showing partisan bias.

I wanted, therefore to be clear about our approach to politics (and specifically US politics) on this site. We are committed to being nonpartisan. We will never try to tell you who to vote for, what party to join, or endorse any candidates for political office. That said, it is impossible to write on matters of Catholic social teaching or on current events while avoiding politics. But our focus will be on the Catholic approach to issues, and on analyzing current events and social questions in light of Catholic teaching. My fellow contributors can tell you that I have been very diligent in working to keep this site away from partisan advocacy, but a number of readers have expressed disagreement.

Additionally, WPI is not a monolith. Contributors disagree about prudential issues. If one contributor writes something, it should not be assumed that everyone else who writes for this site agrees with every word.

For that reason, I thought it would be helpful to post this statement on our About page. It does not reflect a change in our policy, but simply clarifies what we have always done:

Editor’s Note: The contributors to this website hold and express a diversity of views. Each contributor’s views are his or her own, and do not necessarily represent the views of the other contributors or our editorial position. The common threads connecting all the content on Where Peter Is are (1) love for the Church, (2) support for Pope Francis, and (3) fidelity to the Magisterium. On prudential matters, we present a variety of positions, but these core principles unite us.

“How many important things unite us! If we really believe in the abundantly free working of the Holy Spirit, we can learn so much from one another! It is not just about being better informed about others, but rather about reaping what the Spirit has sown in them, which is also meant to be a gift for us.”

— Pope Francis, Evangelii Gaudium 246

