Which Pope said this?

“Human pride and egoism always create divisions, build walls of indifference, hate and violence.

The Holy Spirit, on the other hand, makes hearts capable of understanding the languages of all, as he re-establishes the bridge of authentic communion between earth and heaven. The Holy Spirit is Love”.

Pope Benedict XVI

Homily in the Solemnity of the Pentecost

Jun 4th, 2006

