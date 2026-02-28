Which Pope said this?

Therefore, obedience to the doctrine of the Second Vatican Council is obedience to the Holy Spirit, that is given to the Church, to remind each age of history everything that Christ himself said, to teach all things to the Church. Obedience to the Holy Spirit expresses itself in the authentic carrying out of the tasks indicated by the council, in full agreement with the teachings expressed in it.
We cannot treat these duties as if they did not exist. One cannot presume to lead the Church backwards, to put it this way, in the long course of the history of humankind. But one cannot also presume to rush ahead, towards ways of living, understanding, and preaching the Christian truth, in short, in ways to be Christian, priest, or religious, that are not based in the integral understanding of the «integral» Council, that is, as understod in light of all Holy Tradition and based on the constant Magisterium of the Church herself.
(…)
Only this — that is, honest and sincere obedience to the Spirit of truth — can simultaneously serve the unity and the spiritual strength of the Church.
Pope St. John Paul II
Speech to the Plenary Assembly of the Sacred College
November 5, 1979
