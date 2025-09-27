fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · September 27, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

Christ enters into all these dark realities to bear witness to the love of the Father. Not to judge, but to set free. Not to blame, but to save. He does so quietly, on tiptoe, like one who enters a hospital room to offer comfort and help.

(…)

And if Christ was able to descend all the way own there, nothing can be excluded from his redemption. Not even our nights, not even our oldest faults, not even our broken bonds. There is no past so ruined, no history so compromised that it cannot be touched by mercy.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope Leo XIV

General Audience

September 24, 2025

