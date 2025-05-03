Which Pope said this?

However, what impressed me was that even before the conclave, many cardinals have exhorted the one who would be elected, so to speak, saying he must — even if he doesn’t feel up to taking the cross upon himself — submit himself to the two-thirds majority, and see that decision as a sign. This is his inner duty. It is worked out with so much gravity and dignity that I believed, if the majority of the cardinals really elect me, the Lord is electing me, and then I must accept it.
(…)
The cardinals have voted, so the one chosen must undertake this task. And it isn’t the judgment of journalists that matters, but the judgment of the loving God.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
“The Last Testament”, p. 5
