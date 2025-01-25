fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · January 25, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

The Catholic community in the United States continues, with great generosity, to welcome waves of new immigrants, to provide them with pastoral care and charitable assistance, and to support ways of regularizing their situation, especially with regard to the unification of families. A particular sign of this is the long-standing commitment of the American Bishops to immigration reform. This is clearly a difficult and complex issue from the civil and political, as well as the social and economic, but above all from the human point of view. It is thus of profound concern to the Church, since it involves ensuring the just treatment and the defense of the human dignity of immigrants.

Pope Benedict XVI

Address to the US Bishops

on their Ad Limina Visit

May 18, 2012

