Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · January 18, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

The successors of Peter, mortal like all men, pass away more or less rapidly. But the primacy of Peter will always endure, with the special assistance that was promised to him when Jesus charged him to confirm his brothers in the faith. Whatever the name, the face, the human origins of each Pope, it is always Peter who lives in him; it is Peter who directs and governs; it is Peter above all who teaches and spreads the light of liberating truth throughout the world. This led a great sacred orator to say that God has established an eternal chair in Rome: “Peter will live in his Successors; Peter will always speak from his chair”

Venerable Pope Pius XII

General Audience

January 17, 1940

