Which Pope said this?

Catholics are human beings like everyone else. Among Catholics there is every degree of good and evil—just as, conversely, in all religions there are men of interior purity who through their myths somehow touch the great mystery and find the right way of being human. I think that we shouldn’t try to calculate where the best men are.
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (future Pope Benedict XVI)
Salt of the Earth, p. 29
