Which Pope said this?

November 30, 2024

Written by WPI Contributor

Purified of elements that can adulterate it, with severe consequences for the Faith, this liberation theology is not only orthodox, but necessary.

My wishes and I’m certain, everyone’s wishes is that from the unbiased, fraternal reflections of these past days, a more lively awareness of the positive elements of the legitimate “liberation theology” may emerge these are the elements given by the Gospel, wisely ellaborated upon by the Magisterium of the Church, constantly proposed by her social doctrine — and, with these, a proper definition of the evangelical and ecclesial identity of this theology.

Pope St. John Paul II

Speech to a Group of Prelates from

the Brazilian Episcopal Conference

March 13, 1986





