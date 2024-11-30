Which Pope said this?

Purified of elements that can adulterate it, with severe consequences for the Faith, this liberation theology is not only orthodox, but necessary.
My wishes — and I’m certain, everyone’s wishes — is that from the unbiased, fraternal reflections of these past days, a more lively awareness of the positive elements of the legitimate “liberation theology” may emerge — these are the elements given by the Gospel, wisely ellaborated upon by the Magisterium of the Church, constantly proposed by her social doctrine — and, with these, a proper definition of the evangelical and ecclesial identity of this theology.
(scroll down for answer)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Pope St. John Paul II
Speech to a Group of Prelates from
the Brazilian Episcopal Conference
March 13, 1986
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Popular Posts