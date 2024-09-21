Which Pope said this?

The “seeds of truth” present and active in the various religious traditions are a reflection of the unique Word of God, who enlightens every man coming into world and who became flesh in Christ Jesus. They are together an effect of the Spirit of truth operating outside the visible confines of the Mystical Body and which blows where it wills.
It must first be kept in mind that every quest of the human spirit for truth and goodness, and in the last analysis for God, is inspired by the Holy Spirit. The various religions arose precisely from this primordial human openness to God. At their origins we often find founders who, with the help of God’s Spirit, achieved a deeper religious experience. Handed on to others, this experience took form in the doctrines, rites and precepts of the various religions.
Pope St. John Paul II
General Audience
September 9, 1998
