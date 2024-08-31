Which Pope said this?

American generosity has made bounteous contributions to various international organs of relief. You do well to examine with what success this relief has been and is being brought to those who are really most in need. But We dare say the further question has risen more than once in your minds, if not to your lips: is the present immigration policy as liberal as the natural resources permit in a country so lavishly blessed by the Creator and as the challenging needs of other countries would seem to demand?
Venerable Pope Pius XII
Address to some Representatives at the United States Congress
October 22, 1949
