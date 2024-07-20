Which Pope said this?

[W]here joylessness reigns, where humour dies, the spirit of Jesus Christ is assuredly absent. But the reverse is also true: joy is a sign of grace. One who is cheerful from the heart … cannot be far from the God of the evangelium, whose first word on the threshold of the New Testament is ‘Rejoice’.
Cd. Joseph Ratzinger (future Pope Benedict XVI)
Principles of Catholic Theology, p. 84
