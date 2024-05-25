fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · May 25, 2024

Written by WPI Contributor

But where does temptation come from? How does it act within us? The Apostle tells us that sin does not come from God but from our passions, from our inner weaknesses, from the wounds that original sin has left within us. That is where temptation comes from, from those passions. Interestingly enough, temptation has three characteristics: it grows, it infects and it justifies itself. It grows: it becomes like a tranquil breeze, and grows. If someone does not stop it, then it occupies everything.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

.

Pope Francis

Morning Meditation “Resist Temptation”

February 18, 2024

