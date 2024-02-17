fbpx

Which Pope said this?

It is sometimes claimed that dissent from the Magisterium is totally compatible with being a “good Catholic” and poses no obstacle to the reception of the sacraments. This is a grave error that challenges the teaching office of the bishops of the United States and elsewhere.

Pope St. John Paul II

Address during the Meeting

with the Bishops of the USA

September 16, 1987

