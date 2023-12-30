fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · December 30, 2023

Written by WPI Contributor

Entering the new year, let us ask this holy Mother to bless us. Let us ask Her to give us Jesus, our full Blessing, in whom the Father blessed all history once and for all, making it become the history of salvation.

Hail, holy Mother! I have placed The World Day of Peace under Mary’s motherly gaze. Let us reflect on peace in this climate of widespread anxiety on account of the recent tragic events that have shaken the world. But although it may seem humanly difficult to look to the future with optimism, we must not give in to the temptation to despair. On the contrary, we must work for peace courageously, certain that evil will not prevail.

Pope St. John Paul II

Homily on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

January 1, 2002

