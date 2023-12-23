fbpx

Which Pope said this?

December 23, 2023

Written by WPI Contributor

Here is another proof of [the Church’s] divine life: in spite of a great number of pernicious opinions and great variety of errors (as well as the vast army of rebels) the Church remains immutable and constant, “as the pillar and foundation of truth,” in professing one identical doctrine, in receiving the same Sacraments, in her divine constitution, government, and morality. This is all the more marvelous when one considers that the Church not only resists evil but even “conquers evil by doing good.” She is constantly blessing friends and enemies alike. She is continually striving and ardently desiring to bring about the social and individual Christian restoration which is her particular mission in the world. Moreover, even her enemies benefit from it.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope St. Pius X

Editae Saepe, #8

