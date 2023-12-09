Which Pope said this?

Mary our Mother,
Today the People of God celebrate, they venerate you, the Immaculate, ever preserved from the stain of sin.
Accept the homage I offer you in the name of the Church in Rome and throughout the world.
Knowing that you, our Mother, are totally free from sin is a consolation to us.
Knowing that evil has no power over you fills us with hope and strength in our daily struggle against the threat of the evil one.
But in this struggle we are not alone, we are not orphans, for Jesus, before dying on the Cross, gave you to us as our Mother.
Though we are sinners, we are still your children, the children of the Immaculate, called to that holiness that has shown resplendent in you by the grace of God from the beginning.
Pope Francis
Act of Veneration of the Immaculate Conception
at the Spanish Steps
December 8, 2014
