Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · October 21, 2023

And how could you boast of the name of Catholic if, separated from the center of Catholicity, that is, precisely from this Holy Apostolic See and from the Supreme Pontiff, in whom God established the origin of unity, you break Catholic unity? The Catholic Church is one, it is not torn or divided; therefore your “Little Church” cannot have any connection with the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XII

Pastoris aeterni

July 2, 1826

