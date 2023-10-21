Which Pope said this?

And how could you boast of the name of Catholic if, separated from the center of Catholicity, that is, precisely from this Holy Apostolic See and from the Supreme Pontiff, in whom God established the origin of unity, you break Catholic unity? The Catholic Church is one, it is not torn or divided; therefore your “Little Church” cannot have any connection with the Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XII
Pastoris aeterni
July 2, 1826
