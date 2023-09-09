fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · September 9, 2023

No more fear! no more blindness! always a mystery, but a mystery always open to our exploration, to our contemplation: “Our Father, who art in heaven”! «The first source of modern disbelief, says a famous scholar, is to be found in that illegitimate schism which gradually, from the Renaissance onwards, separated Christianity from what we could call the natural religious current» (Th. de Chardin) .
Let us look at the sky, Brothers, let us look at the universe; and we try to trace in it a first very rich natural revelation of God, a framework for us of the second, supernatural revelation.

This is the truth, a truth, no longer looming and fearful, but a friendly and saving truth.

Pope St. Paul VI

Angelus, January 13, 1974

