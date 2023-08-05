Which Pope said this?

The Church of Christ is a fascinating and wonderful reality. She is ancient, being almost two thousand years old, but, at the same time, forever young, thanks to the Holy Spirit working within her. The Church is young because her message of salvation is young, that is, relevant for all times. That is why there is a dialogue of such importance between the Church and youth: “The Church has so much to talk about with youth and youth have so much to share with the Church. This mutual dialogue, by taking place with great cordiality, clarity and courage … will be a source of richness and youthfulness for the Church …”
Pope St. John Paul II
Message to the Youth of the World on the Occasion
of the III World Youth Day 1990
